Vertical Church Breaks Ground

Gibson County is about to get a new place to worship. Crews broke ground Tuesday on a new Vertical Church in Fort Branch.

County officials and church representatives joined the contracting crew to celebrate the event Tuesday morning. The new facility is 18,000 sq. ft. including a sanctuary, offices and classrooms.

Vertical Church is a 550 member congregation in Fort Branch which has been around since 1853. They say they need a new facility because the congregation continues to grow.

“Our really goal is to really help meet the needs, especially the spiritual needs of Gibson County and the region,” says Steve Akins, Lead Pastor for Vertical Church.

Work on the facility is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2018.

