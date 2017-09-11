44News | Evansville, IN

Veronica Do My Job Police K9 Trainer

September 11th, 2017 44News This Morning

Each Monday Veronica DeKett puts on the hat of another person and does their job. This week she is joining the Indiana State Police to see how the train the K9’s that work along side the troopers.

Warren Korff

News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN.

