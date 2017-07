Home Indiana Verizon Security Breach Exposes Millions of Customers’ Info July 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

A security lapse has exposed millions of Verizon’s customers’ personal information.

According to authorities, records of at least $14 million wireless customers who called Verizon in the past six months were found on an unprotected Amazon storage server.

It was also revealed that server is controlled by a company located in Israel.

The data was reportedly accessible by anyone who had knew the web address.

Comments

comments