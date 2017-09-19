Home Indiana Verizon Plans to Cut Thousands of Rural Customers from its Network September 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Verizon Wireless plans to put an end to their relationship with some of their rural customers. The company says it plans to disconnect some 8,500 rural customers from its network due to roaming charges that the company is racking up.

Customers across 13 states, including Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, and Alaska, will get the snub, which includes around 19,000 lines.

A letter was sent to affected customers earlier this month, saying their service will expire in October.

