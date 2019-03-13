Verdict Reached in Roy Bebout Trial

Update:

A jury reaches a verdict for a convicted sex offender on trial for kidnapping and rape. This is the second time Roy Bebout is found guilty of such crimes.

On Monday jurors heard from Bebout’s alleged victim. She testified in October 2018 that Bebout drove up in a truck along North Main Street forced her inside at gunpoint and then gagged her. The girl was carrying pepper spray and was able to get away.

In 1998, Bebout was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a rape and kidnapping but was released in 2016.

Previous story:

Closing arguments are underway in Vanderburgh County for Roy Bebout. He is facing six felonies after he was accused of trying to kidnap and rape a girl in October 2018.

Prosecutors rested their case and the defense did not call any witnesses to testify. On Monday, jurors heard from Bebout’s alleged victim. She told the court, Bebout drove up in a red truck along North Main Street forced her inside at gunpoint and then gagged her.

In 1998, Bebout was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a rape and kidnapping but was released in 2016.

Stay with 44News for updates on this case.

Comments

comments