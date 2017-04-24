VenuWorks Addresses Evansville City Council

VenuWorks addresses the Evansville City Council on the ownership of the Thunderbolts.

This comes days after Mike Hall gave up his 10 percent ownership of the hockey team. VenuWorks now owns 100 percent of the team.

Councilman Justin Elpers says he’s concerned about the Thunderbolts’ future in Evansville.

“Looking at the numbers with the Ford Center there not where I think they should be,” said Elpers. “And I think I’m willing to make some changes.”

VenuWorks Executive Director Scott Shoenike says the team’s long term future and stabilization is the reason why they acquired 100 percent of the team.

Icemen owner Ron Geary was expected to be at the city council meeting but he did not show up. He is expected to be at a city council meeting in May.



