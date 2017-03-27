VenuWorks Acquires Additional Ownership Interest in Evansville Thunderbolts

The Evansville Thunderbolts are moving forward with one owner instead of two, as VenuWorks Sports, LLC takes complete ownership of the Evansville Thunderbolts, according to a release.

The company purchased Mike Hall’s ownership interest in the team.

Former team owner Mike Hall and VW Sports partnered to acquire the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) affiliation in early 2016. VenuWorks does not anticipate changes in the front office and coaching staffs.

With five regular season games to play in the SPHL regular season, the Thunderbolts have a slim chance of making the playoffs with 35 points. The team is on the road Friday against Huntsville.





