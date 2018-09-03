Home Indiana Evansville Vendors Continue To Sell Merchandise Days After Rally September 3rd, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

President Donald Trump visited Evansville as part of his Make America Great Again rally last Thursday. Many came to town to sell memorabilia, but one vendor is still out this Labor Day running his business.

Rocky Granata, vendor owner, says the demand for memorabilia keeps going.

“There is a tremendous demand for people buying merchandise,” says Granata.

Selling items like flags, hats, and shirts, they plan to continue to run their business.

Vendors say they were asked by authorities to move inside the fence towards the parking lot due to safety concerns and proper licensing.

“They say that the fence here from this side over is the state property,” says Granata. “The city says the other part is their property where we have a license to be at.”

Many stopped by the business on the corner of Burkhardt Road and the Lloyd Expressway. One customer says she drove by and stopped because she wants to continue showing support for President Trump.

“I think, especially right now, we have to keep that drive,” says Rachel Williams, customer. “We can’t let it die down. We’ve got to keep it going all the way up.”

Meanwhile, other businesses in the area say that having the stands set up hasn’t been good for their business.

“I don’t think a lot of customers enjoy their presence,” says Andrew Roth, Mod Pizza manager. “I’ve heard people go as far to say that they aren’t going to come in anymore and eat at Mod Pizza if they’re still outside doing their thing.”

Roth says vendors have been rude to some employees and he’s concerned they’ll cause more problems for businesses like Mod Pizza.

“You can say it has not been the best for our business here. Really just their presence isn’t welcomed by everyone,” says Roth.

But, the stand owner says otherwise.

“It’s been great support. There has actually been more support day by day is progressing. People come out and support,” says Granata.

The stand owner says he plans to follow the President to his next rally in Billings, Montana. Right now they’re working to see whether someone will stay behind in Evansville continuing to sell merchandise.

Comments

comments