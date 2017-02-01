Home Indiana Vending Machine Bill Discussed in House Committee February 1st, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

A bill moving through an Indiana House committee could change how much we pay for some items from vending machines. House Bill 1013 was heard in the House Ways and Means committee Wednesday.

The idea of this bill, should it become law, is to phase out the state retail tax from vending machine sales. It would cut the rate from 7%, where it sits now, to a 5% tax starting July first.

There would be exemptions for food sold from a vending machine starting July 1, 2019.

The House Committee did not take a vote on this bill yet, but they will likely bring it back up for more discussion soon.

