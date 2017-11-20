Home Kentucky Henderson Vehicles Catch Fire Near Home in Henderson County November 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

Fire crews in Henderson County help keep a fire from spreading from several vehicles to a home. The Baskett Volunteer Fire Department to a home at the intersection of State Road 1078 and Baskett Lane Monday afternoon.

Three vehicles behind the house were on fire. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to most of the house.

However, there was some secondary fire damage to the home.

No one was inside the home at the time.

There were no reported injuries.



