Home Indiana Vehicle Hit by Train in Perry Township October 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Authorities are on the scene of an accident involving a train and a vehicle.

Dispatchers say they got the call around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of King Road and Newman Road in Perry Township.

So far there’s no word on any injuries but Evansville Police, and fire crews along with CSX Railroad officials are investigating

Comments

comments