A five-vehicle accident happened Monday, causing a truck to fly off the Southbound twin bridge. The bridge shut down after the accident.

Sheriff’s deputies say a car lost control and spun out. Two vehicles hit a guardrail in an attempt to avoid the collision.

The accident caused a semi to rear end a truck, sending it over the bridge.

Deputies say the man had his seat belt on and was conscious when paramedics found him.

The crash is still under investigation.

