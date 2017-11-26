Vehicle Crashes Into Evansville Home

Evansville Police responded to the 1600th block of St. Joseph Avenue after a car crashed into a house.

Emergency crews were called out just moments before 9 o’clock. Evansville Police say the driver had a medical emergency when they crashed.

They were trapped inside of the car and were immediately rushed to a local hospital.

We were also told that the car hit the home’s gas meter and broke the line, causing natural gas to leak.

Vectren has been called out to the scene.

