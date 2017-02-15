Vegetation 3 Weeks Ahead of Schedule Over Parts of the Tri-State

According to the U.S. Pheonology Network (usnpn.org), spring leaf & flower emergence is +3 weeks ahead of schedule in areas of the Upper South to as far north as the Tri-State. So, the state of our trees & plants right now is more typical of March 8-10, as is the Upper South. In the Deep South, the vegetation is more typical of what you would see around March 5-6.

Daffodils are just beginning to blossom in Evansville. The last time yellow daffodils began to blossom this early was 2012. I do see in my records that daffodils began to blossom in late February in Daviess County, Indiana in 2002 & again in late February 2000. They did begin to blossom at Evansville at this time in 1999, but vegetation was the most-advanced in 1996 with 4 days in the 70s in February (there was a significant snowstorm in late March!). The Star & Saucer Magnolia buds are just beginning to crack.

Male & female blossoms are at peak now on Red & Silver Maples in Evansville, crocus & snowdrops are in full blossom, daffodils are beginning to blossom, forsynthia have yellow buds & will emerge into blossom this weekend. Swollen Bradford Pear buds are just beginning to crack open & crabapple buds are beginning to open, revealing green & purple. Lilacs have green buds. The Western Chorus frogs have already had a round of calling twice since late January. The Spring Peepers have been in voice once since late January.

The cherries & peaches are at peak blossom from central North Carolina to central Georgia, Alabama & Mississippi. The Saucer Magnolias were in peak blossom back two weeks ago at Jackson, Mississippi! Yellow daffodils are in peak blossom in Virginia, as well as near Asheville, North Carolina, in higher elevations. Reports indicate apple blossoming in central Louisiana.

Notice in this web cam image the greening/reddening up of various tree species near Atlanta. Notice the Bradford Pear in blossom with leaves on the left.

First daffodils blossoming Evansville February 14:

A testament to the warmer & drier than normal conditions, 44 Meteorologist Tracy Felty caught this shot of farmer working ground on February 6 in Saline County, Illinois. The last time I observed farmers working clayey or silty ground in early to mid February was a dry, dry period in 1996 & 2000. I remember very well tilling my garden in February 2000 & it was somewhat-poorly drained Ragsdale, dark, loess soil. This floury-when-dry soil holds water well.

I remember farmers working ground & dust rising on the way to my basketball games in mid to late February 1996 in Daviess County, Indiana.

