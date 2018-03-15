44News | Evansville, IN

Vectren’s Winter Month Assistance Program Expires

March 15th, 2018 Indiana

During the cold winter months, Vectren follows state guidelines, and won’t turn off someone’s power if a customer can’t pay their bill. But those winter heating rules expired as of today.

During the winter, Vectren offers heating assistance and help for low-income households.

As of today, customers will have to contact Vectren if they need payment assistance or to set up a payment arrangement.

Customers can request a payment arrangement to fulfill the obligation in smaller increments over a set period of time. Eligible customers can call 800-227-1376.

Natural gas customers who qualify for assistance will be automatically enrolled in the Universal Service Program (USP). It provides a discount on natural gas bills for eligible customers from December through May.

For other programs Vectren offers click here.

