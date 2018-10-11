Vectren’s Proposed Solar Farm Build Moves Forward

Vectren’s proposal to build a solar farm in eastern Spencer County is moving forward.

Vectren announced that it has reached an agreement with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and Citizens Action Coalition to build the solar array.

The agreement was filed October 10th with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

The proposed solar farm would be located near Troy, Indiana on approximately 300-acres. The farm will consist of about 150,000 solar panels.

Construction won’t begin until the IURC authorizes the project.

Vectren says it expects a decision from the agency in the first half of 2019.

