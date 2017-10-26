Home Indiana Evansville Vectren Working On Several Projects As Part Of Its Electric Grid Modernization Plan October 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Vectren has several projects in the works as part of their Electric Grid Modernization Plan. Nearly 60 projects will be completed by the end of this year, throughout the southwestern region, as part of the Smart Energy Future Strategy.

These project will upgrade Vectren’s electric infrastructure to maintain reliable service, including circuit rebuilds and conversions, along with various wire and equipment replacements.

Vectren representatives say customers may experience service interruptions.

Vectren Natalie Hedde said, “It is possible that as we undergo work that individual services could be interrupted for a very short period of time. We’ll be communicating directly with customers as that happens.”

Vectren also asks customers to be patient and aware of these projects when driving.

