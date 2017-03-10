Home Indiana Evansville Vectren Wins Case Regarding Timeframe to Recoup Upgrade Funds March 10th, 2017 John Werne Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana Court of Appeals sided with Vectren in the case related to the time frame for Vectren to recover funds to upgrade their infrastructure.

Initially, Vectren was allotted four years to collect funds for upgrades to increase energy efficiency. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission set this four year cap in place. However, they cited no specific reason for that timeline.

The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled the four year cap as unreasonable. The Court also called any cap set by the Commission unreasonable.

Vectren may now recoup money for upgrades as needed, with no time cap set in place.

Comments

comments