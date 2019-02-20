Vectren Will Be Replacing Street Light Poles Thursday

Starting Thursday morning, February 21st Vectren crews will be replacing street light poles on the Lloyd Expressway.

Pole replacement will begin on the eastbound Lloyd at the Main Street exit ramp and continue east to Green River Road overpass.

Crews will continue replacement work on westbound Lloyd starting at the Weinbach Avenue overpass and ending just west of Barker Ave.

Drivers are encouraged to be aware of crews and drive safely in work zones.

The project is expected to be completed on Monday, Feb. 25th.

