Vectren Will build Two Solar Farms

Vectren unveils plans to update its energy delivery system. Those plans include two solar farms and a rate increase.

The energy company wants to build a 2-megawatt plant near North High School and and another 2-megawatt plant at a yet to be determined location. The farm near North High School is expected to be operational by 2018.

Vectren also filed papers with regulators to modernize its infrastructure, which includes replacing numerous utility poles, electric lines, and other equipment over the next seven years. It estimates the upgrades will create 1,000 jobs.

The request also calls for raising the average residential customer’s electric bill $1 – $2 per month beginning in 2018.

State regulators must approve the plan before Vectren can move forward. Company officials say the plan will not affect natural gas bills, and it is not related to the company’s long term plan of what to do with its coal fired generating plants.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments