Vectren Warns Customers of Utility Scammers

Vectren is warning its customers of a possible scam on local businesses. Joyce Ablog, an employee of Dental Associates West, says someone called Monday morning claiming to be Vectren.

She says the called ID even said Vectren was on the phone. The caller told her workers were on their way to shut off the power unless they paid their balance.

“My receptionist came in frantically saying ‘Vectren’s on the phone, you have to call this number. They’re going to disconnect Vectren in 45 minutes’. So I thought that’s kind of odd that they didn’t receive my payment,” says Ablog. “I just wanted people to know about it so they don’t get ripped off.”

Instead of paying over the phone they contacted Vectren’s online live chat who told them they had a zero balance.

Red flags for scam activity:

The scammer becomes angry and tells the customer his or her account is past due and service will be disconnected if a large payment isn’t made, usually within less than an hour.

As mentioned above, the scammer instructs the customer to purchase a pre-paid debit or credit card –widely available at retail stores – then call back to supposedly make a payment to Vectren.

The scammer asks the customer for the prepaid card’s receipt number and PIN number, which grants instant access to the card’s funds.

How to protect yourself:

Verify your account status at Vectren.com or by contacting Vectren’s call center.

Know that Vectren will not require a customer to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.

Contact Vectren directly to make payments online, by phone, via automatic bank draft, by mail or at an authorized pay site.

Customers with delinquent accounts receive an advance notification included within the regular monthly billing – never a single notification one hour before disconnection.

If you suspect someone is trying to scam you, hang up and call the local police. Never dial the phone number the scammers provide.

If anyone has received a call they think is a scam, they are asked to call local law enforcement.

For more information, visit Vectren Utilities.

