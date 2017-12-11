Vectren Unveils Smart Meter Program

Vectren unveils its smart meter program. The digital upgrade is part of the company’s overall strategy for a smart energy future. 150,000 new meters will be installed throughout the next year.

Vectren officials say the smart meters will quickly detect power outages. Customers can also expect fewer estimated bills, faster service, and usage alerts. There will be no immediate cost for the upgrade.

Homeowners will be notified when the work begins and it will only take about five to 10 minutes for the installation.

Installation will begin in January 2018.

You can find more information at Vectren Smart Energy Future.

