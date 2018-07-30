Home Indiana Evansville Vectren to Install Protective Barriers for Franklin Street Gas Meters July 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Multiple natural gas meters along Franklin Street are at risk of being hit by drivers according to the Evansville Fire Department.

Vectren and the EFD are working together to ensure Franklin Street’s businesses remain safe by partnering on a public safety improvement project.

The EFD was obligated to fine any business on Franklin Street that did not provide impact protection or barriers for the exposed meters. Before any fines were issued, a call was made to Vectren to see if the company would assist.

“Vectren’s Damage Prevention team had recently provided natural gas safety training to our team, and while facilitating, they really emphasized the company’s commitment to public safety, said Greg Main, chief fire marshal for the Evansville Fire Department. “We have a great working relationship with Vectren and reached out to them because we knew they would be willing to assist.”

During the coming month, Vectren will be installing the the necessary protective barriers on the Franklin Street meters. The meters are located in an alley on Franklin Street and work will not impact traffic.

“When the EFD reached out for assistance on this project, we were more than willing to get involved and help these business owners,” said Matt Tapp, a member of Vectren’s damage prevention team. “The safety of our customers is a top priority, and providing the necessary safeguards to protect our natural gas facilities will benefit both Vectren and those businesses on Franklin Street

Click here for more information on natural gas safety.

Comments

comments