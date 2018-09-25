Vectren Teaching Kids Gas and Electricity Safety

Kids in the Tri-State are learning how to be safe around natural gas and electricity.

Vectren and the National Energy Foundation are bringing interactive, hands on safety programs to elementary schools.

The kids play games, watch videos, and do hands on activities to gain a better understanding of what to do around frayed cords, downed power lines, and when how to identify if there is a gas leak. They also receive an energy-safety booklet to take home and share with their parents.

Jeff Buttran, Vectren Scheduling Supervisor, says that learning these safety precautions at a young age is integral as the knowledge carries over into adulthood.

Fourth graders at Good Shepherd Catholic School will be the next group of students to experience the program.

Comments

comments