Vectren Seeks Approval At Public Hearing For New Gas-Fired Plant

People who want to have a say in the future of Vectren will have their say very soon.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor will hold a public hearing for the public to comment on the utility’s proposal to build new electric generating facilities and recover the costs through rates hikes.

The hearing is set for July 11th in Evansville.

Vectren is seeking the approval to build, own, and operate a new electric generation facility in Posey County. The utility’s proposed 865-megawatt, natural gas-fired plant would replace four of Vectren’s five coal-fired generating units., which the utility plans to retire in 2023. Vectren estimates the proposed plant’s construction will costs $781 million.

Part of the utility’s plans include installing new emission control technology at its Culley facility in Warrick County, which would keep the unit operating beyond 2023.

Consumers will be able to speak directly to the Commission.

Commissioners will not be allowed to answer questions during the hearing, but the Indiana Office of Utility Regulatory Consumer Counselor staff will be available to address any questions.

The public field hearing will start at 6 p.m. at the University of Southern Indiana Performance Center.

Consumers are encouraged to arrive by 5:45 p.m. for an overview of field hearing procedures and the regulatory process.

Consumers who wish to submit written comments can do so by clicking here.

