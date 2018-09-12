Home Indiana Vectren Seeks Approval for Spencer County Solar Project September 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Vectren Energy Delivery is seeking IURC approval to build and operate a 50 megawatt solar facility in Spencer County.

The project would add an estimated $2.75 a month to the bill of a customer using 1,000 kilowatts per hour of electricity, according to the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor’s (OUCC) testimony.

The proposed $75 million solar farm would have 150,000 panels on nearly 300 acres, with production starting in 2020.

“Our proposed 50-megawatt solar farm – when combined with the 4 megawatts already under construction in Vanderburgh County — will power more than 12,000 homes. It will be built in Spencer County, connect directly to our electric grid and will be constructed at a competitive price with a reputable firm, First Solar, that’s spearheaded dozens of solar projects throughout the world,” says Chase Kelley, Vectren’s vice president of marketing and communication.

However, the OUCC says regulators should not approve Vectren’s proposal to make ratepayers pay for a 50 megawatt solar project.

The OUCC has a history of supporting electric utility requests to develop and operate new solar energy facilities, but the agency is recommending denial of Vectren’s proposal as structured.

The OUCC claims Vectren did not use a competitive bidding process to select a construction contractor, which is required by state law.

Vectren has until September 18th to file rebuttal testimony, and there will be a public hearing on either September 26th or October 2nd.

The utility commission is expected to make its decision in 2019.

