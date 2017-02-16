44News | Evansville, IN

Vectren Replacing Gas Mains And Service Lines In Evansville

Vectren Replacing Gas Mains And Service Lines In Evansville

February 16th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Vectren is replacing gas mains and service lines in Evansville. Crews are working on Weinbach, Chandler, Powell, Blackford, Ravenswood, Taylor, Spring Court, Mulberry, Bellemeade, and East Gum Street. Vectren will replace nearly 10 miles of gas main, and around 1,200 service lines in 2017. This is part of a multi-year program to replace about 1,300 miles of bare steel and cast iron pipeline across Indiana. They have replaced more than 46.5 miles of gas line in Evansville since 2008.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.