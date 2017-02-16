Home Indiana Evansville Vectren Replacing Gas Mains And Service Lines In Evansville February 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Vectren is replacing gas mains and service lines in Evansville. Crews are working on Weinbach, Chandler, Powell, Blackford, Ravenswood, Taylor, Spring Court, Mulberry, Bellemeade, and East Gum Street. Vectren will replace nearly 10 miles of gas main, and around 1,200 service lines in 2017. This is part of a multi-year program to replace about 1,300 miles of bare steel and cast iron pipeline across Indiana. They have replaced more than 46.5 miles of gas line in Evansville since 2008.

