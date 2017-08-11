Home Indiana Vectren Reminds Hoosiers to Call Before You Dig August 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Vectren is reminding Hoosiers about National 811 Day, also known as Call Before You Dig Day. This is a day to bring awareness to calling 811 before you begin a project.

Digging without knowing where underground utilities are buried can result in damage to gas, electric, and water lines. This national day is to help ensure the safety of everyone involved in a digging project.

People can dial the number from anywhere in the country prior to digging, and it will automatically be routed to a local call center.

Residents must inform their local utility companies at least two days prior to digging. Once they do so, the location of buried lines, pipes, and cables will be marked.

For more information, visit Indiana 811.

Comments

comments