Vectren Releases Corporate Sustainability Report

Vectren’s latest corporate sustainability report is released. The annual report outlines several key points which include the following:

Vectren’s Smart Energy Future strategy plan consisting of investments of $6.5 billion includes investments in generation transition, electric grid modernization and gas infrastructure.

Vectren’s plan will result in system-wide carbon emission reductions of 60 percent by 2024.

Vectren achieved another year of solid earnings growth in 2017, extending its record of consistent earnings growth to seven years.

Vectren raised the dividend 7.1 percent in November 2017, marking 58 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Vectren continues execution of an integrated, multi-year initiative focused on technologies to improve the customer experience.

Vectren continues to implement its Human Equity strategy which aims to ensure each employee feels valued, included and is an integral part of organizational success.

To view the complete report, visit Vectren.

Comments

comments