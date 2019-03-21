Vectren Receives Approval to Build Solar Farm in Spencer County

Vectren receives approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, or IURC, to build a 50 megawatt solar farm near Troy, Indiana.

The project is part of Vectren’s long-term electric generation transition plan.

150,000 solar panels will be installed on 300 acres of land in eastern Spencer County. Vectren says the solar farm will be large enough to power as many as 12,000 homes each year.

First Solar, a solar panel manufacturer, is being brought in to oversee the project. When it’s completed, it will be one of the largest single-sided solar arrays in the Midwest.

Construction is expected to start later this year and it should be up and running by the fall of 2020.

Previous story here:

Vectren Proposes Solar Farm in Spencer County

