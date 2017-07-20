Vectren Provides Efficiency Tips to Conserve Energy

With temperatures rise, the heat is putting a real strain on the electrical grid and home cooling systems. Vectren has some tips for people to keep in mind that will help conserve energy.

Clean or replace the A/C filter at your home on a regular basis. Also, clear away leaves and other debris from your A/C unit.

Try to dial up the thermostat for every degree you turn it for an eight hour period, you can save one to three percent. Use a programmable thermostat and turn off a ceiling fan if no one is the room.

Also, another tip is closing curtains and blinds at home.

