Vectren Provides Efficiency Tips to Conserve Energy

July 20th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

With temperatures rise, the heat is putting a real strain on the electrical grid and home cooling systems. Vectren has some tips for people to keep in mind that will help conserve energy.

Clean or replace the A/C filter at your home on a regular basis. Also, clear away leaves and other debris from your A/C unit.

Try to dial up the thermostat for every degree you turn it for an eight hour period, you can save one to three percent. Use a programmable thermostat and turn off a ceiling fan if no one is the room.

Also, another tip is closing curtains and blinds at home.

