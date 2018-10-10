Home Indiana Evansville Vectren Projects Lower Energy Bills This Winter October 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Vectren customers may have a little extra cash in the pocket this winter.

The company says customers should expect a decrease of 4% to 6% in their natural gas bill compared to last year.

Last winter was slightly warmer than normal, which caused bills to be lower than projected.

“While we did experience colder-than-normal temperatures in December and January, overall last winter brought fairly normal weather to our area. In the event we experience normal winter weather this heating season, coupled with stable gas prices, customers should see a decrease in their bills,” said Brad Ellsworth, president of Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana – South.

While customers can expect continued low, stable natural gas pricing for years to come, Vectren encourages customers to still implement energy efficiency measures and find ways to use less natural gas to lower bills even further.

Energy saving tips can be seen by clicking here.

