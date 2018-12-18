Home Indiana Vectren Powering Vanderburgh County Homes With Solar Energy December 18th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Hundreds of homes in Vanderburgh county are now powered by the sun using solar panels.

Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana officially made the transition to converting the sun’s energy into electricity with its smart energy future strategy.

8,000 ground-mounted fixed tilt solar panels are up and running on leased land on Morgan avenue in Evansville.

“This 2 mega-watts would serve 800 homes, and we have another project on U-S 41 that’s another 800,” says Vectren CEO and President Carl Chapman.

Solar arrays are a first for Vectren in Southwestern Indiana.

Chapman says, “There is no change that the customer is going to notice, but they can realize now that we have solar energy now within our power base.”

The solar arrays collect energy from the sun in all types of weather, so using 15 acres of former farm land at the back of Oak Hill Cemetery that occasionally floods isn’t a problem.

“The farm land was kind of not producing at the level that we thought it should because of the soil consistency, and now we are essentially farming crops to farming the sun,” says superintendent of city cemeteries Chris Cooke.

The 2 mega-watt solar arrays will essentially run themselves with little maintenance.

Both companies and city officials agree it’s a partnership that works for everyone.

“They have really cleaned up the area around Morgan avenue, and it’s a benefit to the taxpayers as well. The revenue that we generate off the lease from Vectren helps offset some things like our mowing costs and stuff at the cemetery which is one of our biggest expenses. It’s a win-win for everybody. Clean energy and a saving for the tax payer,” says Cooke.

Vectren has another 50 mega-watt project expected to be complete in 2020.

With the companies wind contracts in Northern Indiana and landfill projects in Pike county, Vectren would be serving 35,000 or 25% of its residential customers with solar energy.

