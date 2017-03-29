Vectren Plans for New Installation in Indiana Counties

Vectren is upgrading to fiber optic lines for Indiana counties.

The company is installing a 10 mile stretch of current steel static wire with fiber optic lines.

The installation will start in Southeastern Posey County and will run through Southwestern Vanderburgh County.

Vectren says the upgrade will bring more efficient communication between substations when electric service lines malfunction.

This will also provide better communication to the control center in the field.

