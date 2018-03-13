Home Indiana Evansville Vectren Plans To Build Large Solar Array In Spencer County March 13th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Vectren is one step closer to entering the world of solar power. The company will be partnering with First Solar to construct what will be one of the largest single-sided solar arrays in the Midwest.

The 50 megawatts of renewable energy will call Spencer County home, and will consist of about 150,000 solar panels.

The solar array will be built on 300 acres of land in Troy, on Highway 545 starting near East County Road 900.

This is a joint project with Orion Renewable Power Resources, and will be bringing about 250 jobs to the area.

The facility is expected to generate enough power to meet the needs of more than 11,000 households per year.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-late 2019.

This facility is expected to be fully operational by the fall of 2020.

