Vectren Launches Smart Cycle Program

Vectren has launched a new energy management program, Smart Cycle, a WiFi thermostat technology program designed to manage energy demand in times of need. This program was first introduced in 2016 and will gradually replace the company’s Summer Cycler program, which has been around since the 1990s.

The Summer Cycler program gave customers bill credits for allowing Vectren to cycle off their AC or electric water heater during peak periods in the summer. It was enabled by a radio device installed on their AC unit or electric water heater.

Over the next decade Vectren will replace all of Summer Cycler devices with in-home Nest thermostats. These thermostats are designed to save customers money throughout the year and reduce energy demand during peak periods.

To launch Smart Cycle, Vectren will begin contacting customers who currently participate in Summer Cycler to plan the switch to the Smart Cycle offering.

Throughout the summer months, customers will continue to receive a five dollar per month bill credit for their participation.

To qualify for the Smart Cycle program and receive a Nest thermostat, customers:

– Must be a Vectren electric customer.

– Must be a current Summer Cycler user.

– Must have Wi-Fi in their home.

– Must enroll in Nest’s Rush Hour Rewards.

If you have questions about the Smart Cycle program, call Vectren at 1-800-240-8476. For additional information go to Vectren.

