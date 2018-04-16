Home Indiana Evansville Vectren Gains Final Approval for Solar Farm Project April 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Vectren is finalizing the plans for two-megawatt solar farms. The power company is building the farms within Vanderburgh County.

Officials went before the site-review board Monday to get the project approved. One of the sites will be near Oak Hill Cemetery while the other will be built near North High School. Company officials say this is part of the major overhaul announced earlier this year.

Vectren Director of Corporate Natalie Hedde says, “These two smaller projects really are our first step in diversifying our energy portfolio plan. So we announced in February a very large generation transition where we’re diversifying some of our energy mix. And these will be the first utility-scale solar projects for Vectren.”

The solar farms will have about 8,000 panels each and produce two megawatts which are enough to power about 600 homes.

Both should be open by this fall.

