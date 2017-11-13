Home Indiana Vectren Foundation Pledges $50,000 to Hurricane Maria Efforts November 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Thousands of dollars are being raised for Hurricane Maria efforts in Puerto Rico. The Vectren Foundation has pledged $50,000 to hurricane efforts and the money will be given to the American Red Cross of Southwest Indiana and designated for disaster relief.

In addition to Hurricane Maria, the Vectren Foundation pledged gifts, along with matched employee donations for both Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Factoring in the employee match, donations totaled more than $150,000 and were distributed to the United Way of Greater Houston and Interfaith of the Woodlands for Hurricane Harvey and the American Red Cross for Hurricane Irma.

With the $50,000 donation to Hurricane Maria efforts, the Vectren Foundation has contributed more than $200,000 over the last few months.

