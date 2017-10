Home Indiana Evansville Vectren Expects Winter Gas Bills To Remain Flat October 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Vectren customers can expect their gas bills to stay about the same this winter compared to last winter. The company says last year customers paid about $400 over the five-month heating season from November to March. This winter customers should expect to pay around $410.

Vectren says natural gas prices continue to be low and stable.

Last winter was about 15% warmer than normal and kept bills lower than expected.

Comments

comments