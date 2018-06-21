Vectren’s Energy Assessment Could Save You Money

Summer is here, and with it comes the heat and higher energy use.

Vectren’s Neighborhood Weatherization Program is offering customers a no-charge Personalized Energy Assessment.

The goal is to help boost your home’s comfort, and lower your energy use, which will save you money in the end.

Once scheduled, an Energy Efficiency Advisor will evaluate your home and may install high-efficiency lighting, showerheads, pipe insulation and other energy-saving products.

After the assessment, you’ll receive a custom report with recommendations to boost comfort and save energy.

If all recommended upgrades are made, you could lower your energy costs by around 30 percent

Assessments can be scheduled by calling 1-855-298-5390, or through their website at vectrenhomeassessment.com

