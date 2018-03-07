Vectren Donates $5 Million In 2017

Vectren made some generous donations in 2017. The company donated five million dollars last year. According to Vectren’s Community Impact Reports, the donations came from the Vectren Foundation and corporate contributions.

On top of donations, Vectren employees contributed more than 56,000 hours of community volunteer time.

Vectren also provided more than $205,000 to disaster relief efforts following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. Employees pledged and prompted matching gifts totaling more than $55,000 as part of the effort.

To take a look at the 2017 Vectren Community Impact Report, go to Vectren Foundation.

