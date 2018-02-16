Home Indiana Vectren: Customers To Benefit From Federal Tax Reduction February 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

As a result of the newly enacted federal tax legislation, Vectren officials say customers will see lower electric and gas rates this year.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which decreased the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, was signed into law on December 22, 2017, and became effective on January 1, 2018.

Initial estimates suggest that for Vectren electric customers the Federal tax reduction will reduce electric costs by $70 to $90 per year.

In addition, Vectren customers who also have natural gas service will see an additional decrease between $20 to $35 on the gas portion of their energy bill.

