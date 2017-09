Vectren unveils a plan to send 50 of its contractors to assist hurricane victims.

Some of the crews already left and are headed to the Tampa, Florida area. Others will leave over the next month to assist in anticipation rehabilitation efforts are needed after Hurricane Irma makes landfall.

Vectren says it will evaluate its participation based on the needs of southern utilities.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

