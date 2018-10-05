Home Indiana Vectren Celebrates 3rd Annual Energy Efficiency Day October 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Vectren, along with other advocates and government agencies, is recognizing the 3rd Annual Nationwide Energy Efficiency Day.

To celebrate, Vectren is reminding customers of ways to save energy.

“Helping our customers understand the ways they can decrease energy usage is a top priority,” said Brad Ellsworth, president of Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana-South. “Not only on Energy Efficiency Day, but throughout the year, we are committed to working with our customers to conserve energy and save money.”

The company is encouraging people to join the thousands of people and businesses across the U.S. taking action to save energy and money by following these energy efficiency tips:

Make the switch to LED bulbs, which last at least 25 times longer and consume up to 90 percent less electricity than incandescent bulbs. Vectren provides instant discounts at participating retailers.

Look for the ENERGY STAR ® label when purchasing new appliances – you will be confident you’ve purchased an appliance that meets the highest of efficiency standards.

Regularly clean and/or replace your air conditioner filter to help your unit run at full efficiency and supply better air flow.

Have your furnace maintained annually by a qualified technician and check your air filter monthly. Having a professional inspection of your heating system on a regular basis will help lower your heating bills 3 to 10% as well as maximize the life of your furnace.

Keep your central air conditioning unit running more efficiently by adding an air purifier to your home. Air purifiers remove dust and small particles from the air before it is returned to the air conditioning system and Vectren offers a $25 rebate to help cover the cost

Reduce energy costs and increase comfort with a smart thermostat. A smart thermostat can maximize your energy savings without the hassle of manually adjusting your thermostat. Rebates up to $75 can help offset the cost.

Caulk and weather strip around windows and doors to keep the warm air from escaping. These two simple air sealing techniques pay for themselves in energy savings within one year.

