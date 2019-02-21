Vectren Can Officially Bill Customers Nearly $55M in Lost Revenue

Vectren officially gets the green light to recover nearly $55 million in lost revenue over the next three years but some argue that could lead to price hikes for customers.

In 2017, Vectren filed a petition that outlined efficiency programs for 2018 through 2020 the petition included a request to recover nearly $80 million in lost revenues due to customers being more energy efficient.

Shortly after the Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana intervened causing Vectren to withdraw its original lost revenue proposal and instead the company submitted a new proposal for almost $55 million.

The CAC argued that Vectren’s lost revenue plan must be capped at four years.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved Vectren’s plans for 2018 through 2020 deeming it reasonable after the appeal.

