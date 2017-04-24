Home Indiana Evansville Vectren Announces Plans to Put in a Solar Field in Evansville April 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Vectren announces plans to put in a solar field in Evansville, and it could be up and running by this time next year. The new facility will be located just off the intersection of U.S. 41 and Morgan, stretching all the way to Weinbach.

Vectren says it will be installing some 8,000 solar panels on the 16-acre site. They say that’s enough to generate two megawatts, or enough electricity to power 300 homes. The project is set to cost $5.5 million, but don’t expect that investment to result in higher bills.

Vectren did not say when construction will get underway, but they expect to have the entire project up, running and pumping electricity into the grid by next year.

With this project, Vectren plans to reduce carbon dioxide output 46% by the year 2024 with renewable energy.

