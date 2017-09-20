44News | Evansville, IN

Vectren Announces Plans to Build Universal Solar Panels

September 20th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Two new two-megawatt universal solar projects will soon be built in Vanderburgh County.

Vectren will build one of those on Highway 41 near North High School, the other near Oak Hill Cemetery on Morgan Avenue.

They’ll both house about 8,000 solar panels and produce enough renewable energy to power 600 homes each year.

Vectren also got approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for its electric grid modernization plan.

The plan includes upgrades to Vectren’s Network of Substations, Transmission and Distribution Networks that serve seven counties in Southwestern Indiana.

