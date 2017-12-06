Vectren Announces New Solar Project

Vectren is making plans to start a new solar project for Southwest Indiana. Officials met at the Southwest Indiana Chamber to discuss a projected timeline.

Vectren also talked about its generation fleet and how it generates electricity for customers. Officials say they are looking into natural gas and renewable energy to replace coal.

The final proposal will be filed by the first quarter of 2018.

Vectren VP of Marketing Communications Chase Kelly says, “Basically, first is the location of a potential solar plant if we’re going to build 50 megawatts of solar which we are exploring options now that’s going to take well over 250 acres so we have to figure out where’s the right location what’s the price of land that’s affordable and reasonable.”

Kelley says Vectren is looking into the future to meet the needs of its customers.

There is no estimated price on how much the project will cost.



