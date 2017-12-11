Home Indiana Evansville Vectren Announces New Smart Meter System To Install In 2018. December 11th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Vectren is finally giving us a look at it’s smart meter program. It aims to get Evansville up to full speed with its utility technology. The digital upgrade is part of the company’s overall strategy for a “smart energy future.”

Vectren says the smart meter program will help Evansville residents and business owners experience a new kind of service. It will also help customers make well informed decisions about their energy usage. It is a new gas and electric system Vecrten says will benefit its customers. The utility will install 150-thousand smart meters over the next year but of course, everything has to come in due time.

The Vectren Director of Corporate Communications, Natalie Hedde says, “IT functionality that has to be installed over the course of 2018 in conjunction with the installation of the meter itself and its all the technology in the back end that needs to work.”

More than 50 percent of us households already have smart meters. Vectren says the installation will begin in January and it will notify customers of the work ahead of time.

Some of the benefits include fewer estimated bills, an online usage data account, faster service and it would eliminate the need to have employees manually read meters.

Hedde says, “With the two way communication opportunity we will know when a customer is out and be able to more proactively communicate with our customers about the outage itself the cause of the outage and the duration.”

Vectren officials say the smart meters will also quickly detect power outages so customers can have a better experience. There will be no immediate cost for the upgrade. Officials are estimating costs associated with the upgrade to take place in 2023.

