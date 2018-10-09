Vectren and CenterPoint Energy Merger Nearing Completion

The $6,000,000,000 merger between Vectren and CenterPoint Energy is one more step closer to completion.

The Federal Energy Regulation Commission approved the deal which is expected to close in the first quarter if 2019.

The companies announced plans for the merger in April and shareholders approved the merger in August.

Informational meetings with regulators in Indiana and Ohio have also started even though neither state has approval authority over the merger.

